A man who allegedly tried to get a loan with a false job letter, was denied bail on Thursday.
Sheldon Robinson, 34 of addresses in Siparia and Mayaro appeared virtually before Mayaro magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey. He was charged with uttering a fraudulent document last Monday and attempting to obtain $50,000 by false pretences.
The fraud charges were laid by constable Sarabjit.
The matter were adjourned to January 31.
The accused allegedly went to a commercial bank in Mayaro on Monday to secure a $50,000 loan. During the interview with the loans officer and a supervisor, the accused allegedly tendered a job letter from a technology company. The loans officer then conducted a verification process with the human resources manager of the technology company and the document was allegedly found to be fraudulent.
The matter was reported to the Mayaro Criminal Investigation Department (CID). An investigation was done and the accused was arrested.