Trinidad-born singer Gamal John has received the golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT).
He stunned the audience and the judges on episode six of the TV talent competition BGT on Sunday.
John won the hearts of the four judges and the crowd as he delivered his rendition of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World”.
John, a father of three, was born in Trinidad, but grew up in London and has been singing for some time.
For the moment John opened his mouth, the judges—including Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon—were amazed as he hit every note.
He told the judges he was encouraged to audition for the show by his eight-year-old son, and the boy was there to support him.
After singing, one judge said, “I am speechless.”
Another said, “You are an absolute superstar!”
John’s performance earned him a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges, as well as the golden buzzer.
If a contestant receives a golden buzzer from one of the judges, he/she is guaranteed to go into the live semi-final round of the competition.
Each judge is allowed to press the golden buzzer for only one contestant.
However, an excited Tonioli, who is the newest judge to the show, pressed his second golden buzzer, making John the second contestant chosen by Tonioli.
But, according to Cowell, the head judge, all the judges wanted to press the buzzer because John’s performance was that good.
As such, John has now earned his spot in the next round of the show.
Love for the Caribbean
In addition to being impressed by his vocals, the judges also expressed their love for his nationality, as Tonioli said he loved the Caribbean.
After being aired, BGT also posted a video clip of John’s performance, with the caption, “From the very first note, Gamal John BLEW THE ROOF OFF! And the rules went completely out the window when Bruno gave him his SECOND GOLDEN BUZZER! But what a moment it was! The crowd loved him, the Judges loved him and you will too. Watch his outstanding performance of James Brown’s ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World’.”
Within 24 hours, the video received over 1.8 million views worldwide.
The video has since gone viral locally as well, with many Trinbagonians commenting how proud they are of John’s performance and talent.
Posting to this Facebook account on Sunday, John said:
“I’m honestly blown away and overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone old and new... so I just wanted to say thank you ALL four making this extra amazing. I’ll see you’ll in the semi’s if not before.”
Contestants can audition for the televised contest with any talent they chose and at any age.
John is competing against other vocalists, dancers, comedians, magicians and other acts.
If he wins, he will receive a £250,000 cash prize and a slot performing before senior members of the royal family at the Royal Variety Performance on November 30.