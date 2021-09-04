Disaster Management reports indicated the following activity associated with the adverse weather system:
* Reports from the Port of Spain City Corporation DMU indicate 2 fallen trees, downed power lines and a fallen structure.
* Reports from the San Fernando City Corporation DMU indicate 2 blown roofs, 5 fallen trees, downed power lines and a fallen structure.
* Reports from the Diego Martin Regional Corporation DMU indicate 14 blown roofs and 11 fallen trees
* Reports from the San Juan/ Laventille Regional Corporation DMU indicate 7 blown roofs, 10 fallen trees, 1 downed power line, 4 landslides and 3 collapsed houses.
* Reports from the Tunapuna/ Piarco Regional Corporation DMU indicate 26 blown off roofs, 12 fallen trees, 1 fallen utility line and 1 incidence of flooding
* Reports from the Arima Borough Corporation DMU indicate 10 damaged roofs and 8 fallen trees
* Reports from the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation DMU indicate 88 blown/ damaged roofs, 6 fallen trees and 2 incidences of damaged structures
* Reports from the Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo Regional Corporation DMU indicate 66 blown roofs, 12 fallen trees and 1 downed power line
* Reports from the Chaguanas Borough Corporation DMU indicate 16 blown roofs and 2 fallen trees
* Reports from the Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation DMU indicate 19 blown roofs and 12 fallen trees
* Reports from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation DMU indicate 7 damaged roofs and 15 fallen trees
* Reports from the Princes Town Regional Corporation DMU indicate 15 blown off roofs and 1 fallen tree
* Reports from the Siparia Regional Corporation DMU indicate 5 blown roofs, 2 fallen trees
* Reports from the Point Fortin Borough Corporation DMU indicate 39 blown off roofs, 4 fallen trees and 4 affected power lines.
A total of 314 blown or damaged roofs, 102 fallen trees, a few downed or damaged power lines, 4 incidences of land slippage and 1 incidence of flooding reported. Unfortunately, a few areas were rendered impassable.
The Disaster Management Units are mobilised and have been conducting assessments and rendering aid to burgesses with the assistance of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service and The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC). Disaster Management Units have ensured that sandbags are available for distribution, COVID-19 compliant Emergency Shelters are ready to be activated if needed, mitigation tools and relief items are all ready in the event that burgesses are severely impacted.
Citizens are reminded to be prepared, stay updated and to contact their respective Disaster Management Unit in the event of disasters.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT UNIT – HOTLINE NUMBERS
Arima Borough Corporation 800-2ABC (2222)
Chaguanas Borough Corporation 800- DCBC (3222)
Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo Regional Corporation 800 - CTTC (2882)
Diego Martin Regional Corporation 800 - DMRC (3672)
Penal/Debe Regional Corporation 800 - PDRC (7372)
Point Fortin Regional Corporation 800 - PFBC (7322)
Princes Town Regional Corporation 800 - PTRC (7872)
Port of Spain City Corporation 800- PSCC (7722)
San Fernando City Corporation 800 - SCDU (7238)
Sangre Grande Regional Corporation 800 - SGRC (7472)
San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation 800 - SLRC (7572)
Siparia Regional Corporation 800 - 4SRC (4772)
Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation 800 - 4MRC (4672)
Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation 800 - TPRC (8772)
Tobago Emergency Management Agency - 211