“If it is only up to the Minister of National Security, if we change the Minister of National Security is that going to address the crime situation? Certainly not.
“If we change the Commissioner of Police, is it going to change the crime situation? Certainly not, we have to look at the root cause.”
So said Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales when asked by the Express for his views on the country’s crime situation.
Interviewed in Tobago on Tuesday during the launch of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s online services for new connections, and the formal commissioning of three booster stations, Gonzales said in solving the crime situation in the country, there is need to return to the fundamentals of society.
“Every citizen, every man, every woman, every father, every mother, every church leader, every community leader, whatever role you play in this society we have to go back to the fundamentals and grow a new generation of citizens who can rise up and take ownership of their country and not see guns as their salvation,” Gonzales said.
The minister said whenever he hears of incidents of crime, murders, robbery in the country, as a member of Government he feels a sense of personal responsibility with what is taking place, and he often asks where are we going wrong and what can be done differently.
With so many social programmes throughout the country, he asked what is driving the youth to continue criminal activity.
“We have a number of opportunities for young people, opportunities that I didn’t have when I grew up as a young man in Paramin, social services were never available when I grew up in Paramin how many years ago.But yet still with the abundance of social services today, the number of opportunities for young people to make something out of themselves, be it under the Ministry of Social Development, be it under the Ministry of Youth Development, Ministry of Education you know all these programmes to allow people to make something out of themselves, but yet still we have a crime situation and people turning to crime,” Gonzales said.