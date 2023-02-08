POLICE are searching for two Venezuelan men and another man who pretended to have car trouble, stealing from a good Samaritan who stopped to help them of his car, cash and valuables on Sunday evening.
The incident occurred around 6.40 p.m. at Mahaica Road in Carapichaima.
The victim reported that he was driving along that road when he was flagged down by three men who pretended to be experiencing mechanical issues with their car.
When the victim emerged from his vehicle, one of the men who was armed with a firearm accosted him and announced a robbery.
The armed thieves robbed the victim of his iPhone 8 cellphone valued at $4,000, his wallet and personal documents.
They took the keys to his dark blue Honda Civic valued $25,000 and the suspects left in it.
The victim reported the incident to the Freeport police and PC Tull and WPC Horsford visited the scene, canvassed the area, interviewed people and received certain information.
Police said extensive checks were made for the suspects fitting the description given, however, no one was arrested.