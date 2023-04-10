police tape

AN elderly man who was being a good Samaritan and offered a lift to two men was robbed and beaten with a rock in Penal on Friday night.

The 61-year-old man from Penal was thrown at the side of the road as the criminals sped off with his car and valuables.

Police later detained two men, both aged 21, of Penal, in connection with the report.

A police report said that the victim had visited a friend and was driving his Nissan Wingroad wagon headed along Penal Rock Road when two men flagged down his vehicle at around 9.15 p.m.

The elderly man stopped and spoke to them.

They asked him to take them to Coqueran Trace on Penal Rock Road and he agreed.

Police were told that he turned into Coqueran Trace and had reached approximately 120 metres (400 feet) into the roadway when they requested that he drop them off.

When he stopped the vehicle, both men announced a hold-up.

The two men beat him repeatedly with a rock, then robbed him of his wallet, identification and bank cards and a cell phone valued at $2,000.

They sped off with the victim’s vehicle.

The elderly man sought help from residents and made his way to the Penal Police Station where he reported the incident.

PC Nanan and WPC Homer conducted investigations and the vehicle was found burnt and abandoned not far from the crime scene.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the two suspects.

PC Nanan is continuing investigations.

