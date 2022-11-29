About 2,000 Bamboo #2 residents were evacuated yesterday through the herculean efforts of good Samaritans using dinghies.
Imams Haseeb Aziz and Sheraz Ali coordinated flood rescue and relief efforts through the assistance of private citizens who made seven dinghies available for use to evacuate people.
Only boats were able to navigate the flooded roads yesterday.
Imam Aziz told the Express that this is the worst flooding that has hit the people of Bamboo as he insisted that this was not an “act of God” but total negligence by those in authority.
He lamented that Bamboo has been neglected for years and four years ago, in 2018, the community was devastatingly under water and now fast forward to 2022 there has been no action to prevent the flooding.
“We moved out everybody but there were some people who just love their house and preferred to stay, we can’t do anything about that because the majority of people have left,” he said.
He said hundreds of families were evacuated from areas such as lower Mohan Street, lower Rattan Street, lower Bamboo Main road, and the entire Temple street.
“We are talking about basically a third of Bamboo or more than a third, about half of Bamboo residents have been affected big time, about 2,000 people or so,” he said.
He said people have gone to their relatives in other areas.
Aziz said what was worrying is that there were no signs of the water receding, but actually increasing.
Contractor red flagged
Aziz said the flooding that occurred was due to negligence by a contractor.
“The contractor came to clean the Guayabal river and, in the process, the tracks that were used to climb the banks were mashed down, that is what happened, the contractor did not see it necessary to fix it back and as a consequence the bank was lowered and we have devastating flooding,” he said.
He said the residents raised alarm and red flagged that the banks of the river were flattened by the excavator and nothing was done.
Asked if the Government agencies assisted in the evacuation efforts, Aziz said the only arm that helped was the Fire Service.
Meanwhile, up to 6 p.m. yesterday the floodwaters remained high in Valsayn South and more people were evacuated from the area.
In Spring Village the water also remained stagnant.