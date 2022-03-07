Goodbye Mr. Kurban

For most of his life, diver Fyzal Kurban, travelled the seas and at his funeral this morning, his body was placed in a coffin in the shape of a boat.
His family, friends and citizens touched by the tragedy that had befallen him and three other divers two Fridays ago, gathered to say goodbye at his Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre home.
Last week, his son, Michael, told the Express that his family was seeking assistance in constructing a coffin in the shape of a boat for his father's final send off.
Michael, said, “My father loved the sea. He has been a diver for a long time and for most of his life he has been in the sea. So for his funeral we wanted to send him off in a boat shaped coffin. That is how we want to say goodbye.”
In a Christian service, Kurban’s family sang praised in celebration of his life.
Kurban, 57, was among four divers pulled into a 30-foot diameter subsea pipeline in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre.
His body was recovered, along with two others, last week Monday.
The lone survivor, Christoher Boodram, told his relatives that Kurban shared his oxygen tank with him and kept pushing him along the pipeline towards the hole into which they were sucked in.
Boodram was rescued by volunteer divers who entered the water in search of the men three hours after they were pulled into the pipeline.
He begged the rescue divers to go back in for Kurban as “he was right behind me”.
The divers found Kurban’s oxygen tank. He was not there.
The funeral of Kazim Ali Jr was held on Saturday.