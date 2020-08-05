THE family and loved ones of four year old Shiva Kanyah who drowned in a swimming pool neighbouring his relatives' home at Rio Claro on Sunday, will bid him farewell at his funeral service on Wednesday.
The funeral of little Shiva, of Pasea Village, Tunapuna, was to be held at his grandmother’s home at Ridge Road, San Pedro, Poole Village.
Following the funeral according to Hindu rites, the body is to be interred at the Caroni Cremation Site.
An autopsy, witnessed by his father, Sehan Kanyah, at the mortuary of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex confirmed that he died as a result of drowning.
The child wandered away from the care of a 67 year old female relative, and later found unresponsive in the swimming pool on the neighbour’s premises.
The woman told police that the child left her home unknown to her on Sunday afternoon.
When she was unable to find him, she contacted her son, who was working at the neighbour's premises.
He found the child's body in the pool around 4.30 p.m.
The child was taken to the Rio Claro District Health Facility, but doctors were unable to revive him.