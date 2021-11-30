HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has called on “right-thinking citizens” to “condemn” the Opposition Leader and former MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh, for their criticisms of the Government’s Covid-19 medical team.
Deyalsingh said the Opposition’s “attacks” on public medical experts managing the pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago, including Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram, have become a regular occurrence and must be “obliterated” from the local landscape.
Speaking yesterday at the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference on Covid-19, Deyalsingh further accused Gopeesingh of conveniently attacking the medical team to whom he owes his life.
He recalled that Gopeesingh fell ill with Covid-19 earlier this year and “benefited and owes his life” to policies developed by Parasram, Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards and thoracic specialist Dr Michelle Trotman.
“Now that he is recovered, the same doctors that he owes his life to, he now finds that it is politically convenient to attack them at every possible turn,” Deyalsingh said.
The minister said Parasram would not have been named Individual of the Year by the Express and been bestowed an honorary doctorate by The University of the West Indies (The UWI), were he not a public health expert.
“He is a public health expert, not Gopeesingh,” Deyalsingh said, adding that “these personal attacks are now common with the UNC (United National Congress)” including against high officer holders.