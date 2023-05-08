Is there a conflict of interest if Kerwyn Garcia, the husband of this country’s President Christine Kangaloo, is paid State funds for State legal briefs while he is a member of the household of the President?
This was the question asked by former United National Congress (UNC) minister and Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Tim Gopeesingh at the Opposition’s media briefing on Sunday.
Gopeesingh made the comment about Garcia’s “hefty” legal fees amounting to over a billion dollars paid to attorneys between 2015 and 2023.
He noted that among the payments is a $14 million payment to Garcia.
“With the greatest respect, I ask the question, whether the husband of Her Excellency the President will avail himself of receiving legal briefs where State funds would have to be paid to him while he is a member in the President’s household? Is there going to be a conflict of interest? Is there going to be a travesty in terms of declarations of interest and integrity commissions, et cetera? We await some statements from the honourable attorney on this matter,” said Gopeesingh.
The former MP said that based on documentation as provided through the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, there appeared to be the same attorneys with State briefs.
“This is now taking on the visage of a cartel in the legal fraternity. It began in 2002 to 2010 PNM administration under then-prime minister Patrick Manning. The same names received millions of dollars then and continue today. It involves highly questionable political persecution that filters in the courts and ends up costing taxpayers in summary billions of dollars. The Nelson case and now this Brent Thomas matter which may be going to the Appeal Court and the Privy Council will cost taxpayers a tidy sum of money again. It is an abuse of process. Blatant nepotism and possibly violates our integrity in public life laws along with other laws regulating conflict of interest,” said Gopeesingh.
He added that it must be stopped as taxpayers are being robbed of money that can be used to develop infrastructure, provide food, send children to school, create employment, and provide critical services in health and education.
“This $1.1 billion does not include approximately $35 million to an English law firm which has been in Trinidad and Tobago for seven or eight years. A significant amount of that billion dollars has been paid to attorneys who the state has employed to go after former UNC ministers and members of Parliament. It is unpardonable, it stinks to the high heavens what this Government is about, and what they have been doing for the last seven and a half years. I remind citizens that when the elections came in 2015 they began to make accusations about the UNC Government’s spending on fees. And here now it has come back to haunt the PNM. The PM must use his power and authority to stop this legal cartel that is running out of the Attorney General’s office and Cabinet to protect taxpayers’ interest and our Treasury,” he said.