Former Opposition MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh has hit back at Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who on Monday called on the public to condemn the Opposition’s criticisms of Government’s Covid-19 medical team.
During Monday’s virtual health conference, Deyalsingh slammed Gopeesingh who he said was attacking the very team of health officials he owed his life to after being treated for Covid-19 back in August.
Deyalsingh defended the medical team leading the Covid-19 response and said they are public health experts unlike Gopeesingh.
During a virtual media conference yesterday, Gopeesingh said he is more qualified in the medical field than Deyalsingh, whom he referred to as a “two-by-four druggist”.
Gopeesingh went on to list his qualifications in detail which he said was just a snippet of his 50-page CV.
“When I speak, I speak with authority and confidence,” he said. “You must understand where we are as an Opposition team, the skills and competence and capabilities we have in the Opposition to question what is happening with you and your team and why 2,100-plus people have died...”
Gopeesingh said the team leading the Covid-19 response did not have sufficient experience.
“They have never seen hospital doors for more than a year during their medical training and probably one year as an intern and probably one year more. So, two years of clinical experience. They are not clinically experienced to be leading this country’s fight against Covid. You need senior, experienced medical and nursing personnel who are fully qualified and who could give you advice.”
Gopeesingh called on Deyalsingh to make public the mortality rate in the intensive care unit (ICU).
“Why are you afraid to bring that information out to the general public? Because the death rates that we understand is about 90 per cent mortality in the ICU, whereas in developed countries, the death rate is about 30 per cent.”
Gopeesingh said there must be a Commission of Enquiry into T&T’s management of the pandemic as he accused the Government of hiding information from the public.
He also called on Deyalsingh to resign.
“I know someone who was called yesterday, who had a positive test 11 days ago, and for the first time she got a call from the public health sector. And the poor girl calling her asking her questions said she had 400 more people to call. One person has 400 people to call. Are you not hiring more people to make the calls and find out what is going on with these patients who are at home spreading the infection amongst their families and some of whom are dying? Resign and give way to somebody else. You have been an absolute failure.”
Gopeesingh also slammed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s suggestions of a safe zone format for Carnival 2022 and questioned if this was advised by the Government’s team of experts.
“Did you all advise the Rowley Government on holding Carnival next year given the current record high Covid-19 deaths and infection rates...and the added threats of the Delta and Omicron variants?”
Gopeesingh said he was not attacking public servants but rather holding them to account.
“It is not an attack on any one of these young professionals. It is an attack on the insensitivity to what is going on and the inability and incompetence to deal with the matters surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.