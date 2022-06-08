The public will soon learn the names of the members of a team appointed by the Catholic Church to look into allegations of abuse of children at children’s homes.
Archbishop Jason Gordon said on Monday that he would announce the members of the small team sometime this week.
The appointment of the team comes as a result of the findings of the Judith Jones committee report which alleged physical, sexual and other forms of abuse at children’s homes. The report was laid in Parliament in April. Several of the homes named in the report are run by the Catholic Church.
Speaking during Holy Mass on Monday, Gordon stressed the importance of the issue.
“Children have to be safe, have to be protected, and have to be kept protected, no matter what it costs,” he said.
“The Church is mother and mother has to care for her children a lot better to ensure that each is protected, and each child lives and has great space to love and to flourish.”
Gordon said he did not rush into action following the release of the Judith Jones report as the problem is “very deep”.
“But I have been having profound conversations with key people to understand what’s the nature of the problem and what’s the best thing we, as church, can do to put it right.
“One child being abused in a home or in a family is one too many, and we are going to do everything we can to ensure that we keep our homes as safe as humanly possible.”
He said the Church will share the names of the team of independent professionals who have agreed to work on recommendations to ensure safety at children’s homes.