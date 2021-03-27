Trinidadian gospel singer Isaac Blackman is one of the headline acts for an online benefit concert scheduled for Sunday March 28.
The “Jumping up to the Ceiling” star will share the spotlight with gospel reggae singer Sherwin Gardner.
The fund-raising event will assist single father Nigel Friday with a kidney transplant operation and other medical expenses.
With a target of US$22,000, the concert will also feature local artiste Joel Murray, better known as Positive, Jaron Nurse, Blessed Messenger, and a strong line-up of gospel singers as well as artistes from Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, and the Bahamas.
Friday, who has two children, ages 15 and 17, only wants more time to spend with them.
At 44, Friday was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure. Devastated by the news, Friday said his faith in God has helped him to remain steadfast and hopeful during such a difficult period in his life.
An 18-year-old Good Samaritan, who was screened and proven to be a match for him, has decided to donate one of his kidneys to save his life.
Both of Friday’s kidneys are in bad shape and without the surgery, he could die. He has been on dialysis, a treatment used to filter and purify the blood using a machine.
Friday said for him to be able to resume the quality of the life he once had, his best option is to find a donor.
“Most people have two kidneys, but a person can lead a normal healthy life with only one kidney,” he said.
Friday’s wife died five years ago and as the only surviving parent for their children, he wants to be in their lives for as long as possible.
“This has changed my life tremendously. Having to take care of my children and manage this disease has taken a toll on me physically, emotionally and financially,” he said.
Since his diagnosis in July 2020, Friday has been unable to work. He said during his time at home and in the hospital, he has been trying to educate himself more about kidney disease.
He has been supporting his family on his savings, which have now been depleted.
His first indication that something was wrong with his health came through persistent vomiting last year.
On the advice of a friend, he visited a doctor and was diagnosed with stage five kidney failure.
“At that time it was very difficult to comprehend the news. When the news finally sunk in, doctors told me I needed to be on dialysis,” he said.
It was during one of his stays at the hospital that Friday got an unexpected miracle.
A visit from a friend of a friend brought some good news that Friday needed to hear since his diagnosis last year.
“The young man turned to me and said, ‘Uncle, the Lord tell meh to give yuh a kidney’.
“What do you mean give me a kidney? You don’t even know if we are the same blood type,” Friday recalled.
While Friday said he had some doubts, he had hope in his heart that everything would work out.
The two men went the same week and had tests done by a doctor privately, and it was a match.
According to Friday, while most of his tests and scans could have been done at a public hospital, he just could not go through such a long waiting period in his condition.
Friday once led an active lifestyle as a contractor and had a second business in mechanics and car parts. He hopes he can resume his career to provide for his family soon.
According to his relatives, while Friday has been granted a government-funded kidney transplant, he still has to pay for on-going tests, scans, and preparation for the procedure for both himself and the donor.
“My faith has always been a big part of my life. Throughout this situation God has been in it, and he is in it. When I am back up on my feet, I really want to become an advocate, and raise greater awareness of kidney disease in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
The virtual benefit concert will start at 5 p.m. and will run for four hours.
The event will be streamed on ACTN The Voice (Television), Facebook, and YouTube.
Anyone wishing to assist in Friday’s medical expenses can click on the link below to find out how to donate.