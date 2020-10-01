THE Government acted illegally when it refused to disclose certain pieces of information regarding the Dragon Gas deal between this county and Venezuela, the High Court has found.
In a ruling delivered yesterday, Justice Ricky Rahim quashed the decision by the Office of the Prime Minister to not make the information available to political activist Devant Maharaj.
Maharaj had made a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) but that request was denied given that the information was exempt from disclosure, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
But in his ruling, Justice Rahim found otherwise, quashing the decision and having the request remitted to the government for its reconsideration.
Justice Rahim also ordered the State to pay Maharaj’s legal cost in bringing the claim.
Among the information being sought were copies of all agreements between this country and Venezuela over the deal; the policy, practice and procedure adopted by the government or National Gas Company (NGC) for certifying and or assessing the proposed gas deal as being economically viable for the citizens, and the policy, practice and procedure being utilized by the GORTT and/or NGC for certifying and/or assessing the proposed gas deal as being environmentally safe for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
He also wanted to know, among other things, the names and positions of the persons that will be conducting these economic, environmental and legal certification/assessment exercises and what are their competencies to conduct said certification/ assessment, as well as copies of all reports, opinions or findings of these economic, environmental and legal certification/ assessment exercises on the gas deal.
According to his claim, the request was made following multiple media reports beginning in 2018 that Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela had proposed and agreed to the construction of a gas pipeline between both countries at a cost of approximately $1 billion.
Maharaj stated that in an article published on August 29, 2018, in the Caribbean News Now, issues were raised over implication of the Dragon deal in the context of the current sanctions by the United States of America on Venezuela and whether the agreement was an attempt to bypass US sanctions by avoiding the US banking system.
Following his request that was issued in December 2018, Maharaj said he received no response. It was only following the subsequent issuance of a pre-action protocol letter that the Office of the Prime Minister responded, saying that the information was exempt from disclosure under section 26(a) the Act.
But in his ruling, Justice Rahim said the only way information could be exempt under section 26(a) was if the information sought was not deemed to be in the public’s interest.
“The difficultly that the defendant finds itself in is that the exemption contained at section 26(a) of the FOIA speaks of the public interest being a key component in the consideration as to whether the document is an exempt one however, section 35 of the FIOA makes consideration justification in the public interest one of the bases for disclosure.
“In other words, the public interest is both a feature of the definition of the exemption at 26(a) and access of exempted documents at 35. So that a document can only qualify as an exempt one under section 26(a) if its disclosure is not in the public interest.
“But having been so qualified, the defendant is then duty bound under 35 to weigh the benefit of access and any damage which access may cause in determining the issue of public interest,” said the judge.
In this instance, the judge said the government gave no consideration to public interest as outlined in section 35.
It was mainly on this point that its defence fell apart.
During the course of the judicial review claim, the State attempted to present additional evidence but this attempt was shot down by the judge since it would have been unfair to Maharaj.
The government sought to argue that at the time the request was made, the information being sought was not in its possession and therefore, it could not have been disclosed.
However, the judge said he was not swayed by the argument, since, if this was the case, it would have been brought to Maharaj’s attention in response to his pre-action protocol letter.
“The court finds this assertion to be somewhat disingenuous as the terms of the letter made no such distinction and was clear in its effect.
“The fact that the defendant has led evidence that the request was denied partially because it simply did not have possession of the documents would have at the time been the most obvious reason to proffer for its non-disclosure particularly since those documents formed the bulk of the request.
“The court finds no comfort in this assertion by the defendant and although the evidence is uncontradicted the court is nonetheless left with a lingering sense of disquiet as to the bona fides of the new reason as matter of a common sense assessment of the circumstances,” said the judge.
Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan and attorneys Jayanti Lutchmedial, Jared Jagroo and Che Dindial appeared on behalf of Maharaj, while Fyard Hosein led the case for the Office of the Prime Minister.