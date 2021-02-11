Responding to the increasing calls on all sectors of the society to legalise the use of non-lethal weapons, specifically pepper spray to give vulnerable women a "fighting chance," the National Security Council has approved the use of pepper spray for members of the public.
Speaking at a public meeting in Belmont Thursday evening Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said: "Do we support the approval of pepper spray as a device for safety that the National Security Council, I am pleased to report to you, has approved. And I can tell you I have drafted the law already because of the direction of the Prime Minister after the Minister of National Security did the prudent thing to bring policy approved by experts as to what should be done. Because it is a double edged sword because in the wrong hands it can be used against you. But we deserve a fighting chance," the Attorney General said.
The Attorney General also stated: "There is an issue in this country about PH taxi drivers. Everybody's child is afraid. People are worried. The vulnerable, the visually impaired...the placards and the vigils say protect our women. They ask for regulation of the PH taxi industry. We say we have already begun that work," he said.
He said persons would be able to scan the car on a mobile app and get the name of the driver, the owner of the car and whether there are criminal charges pending against the person.
The Commissioner of Police, the Opposition Leader, the women's groups were all in favour of the use of pepper spray.
CoP Gary Griffith recommended to the Attorney General the use of pepper spray last December saying that it could save lives. He said he had done "immense research" on the matter and he could say that it could save the lives particularly of women. "It is an avenue of escape," he said, adding that one spray could have an individual in such an uncomfortable position that it gives the woman a chance to escape a dangerous situation, He said he would recommend that it be a regulated item just like a firearm to minimise the instances of the criminal element getting their hands on it.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaking on February 4 in the House of Representatives said Government must take steps to legislate the use of pepper spray and tasers by women to protect themselves.
On Tuesday Independent Senator Paul Richards filed a motion calling for the legalisation of pepper spray. "If it saves one life, it is worth it. If it gives women hope that the authorities...are hearing their cries on a daily basis, on a weekly basis, it is worth it. There are some who comment that it can get into the hands of criminals, well guess what? Criminals already have guns and knives. They are raping and abusing women daily with impunity," Richards said.
The Attorney General made the announcement hours before murdered teen Andrea Bharatt is to be laid to rest today.