Pepper spray

Responding to the increasing calls on all sectors of the society to legalise the use of non-lethal weapons, specifically pepper spray to give vulnerable women a "fighting chance," the National Security Council has approved the use of pepper spray for members of the public.

Speaking at a public meeting in Belmont Thursday evening Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said: "Do we support the approval of pepper spray as a device for safety that the National Security Council, I am pleased to report to you, has approved. And I can tell you I have drafted the law already because of the direction of the Prime Minister after the Minister of National Security did the prudent thing to bring policy approved by experts as to what should be done. Because it is a double edged sword because in the wrong hands it can be used against you. But we deserve a fighting chance," the Attorney General said.

The Attorney General also stated: "There is an issue in this country about PH taxi drivers. Everybody's child is afraid. People are worried. The vulnerable, the visually impaired...the placards and the vigils say protect our women. They ask for regulation of the PH taxi industry. We say we have already begun that work," he said.

He said persons would be able to scan the car on a mobile app and get the name of the driver, the owner of the car and whether there are criminal charges pending against the person.

The Commissioner of Police, the Opposition Leader, the women's groups were all in favour of the use of pepper spray.

CoP Gary Griffith recommended to the Attorney General the use of pepper spray last December saying that it could save lives. He said he had done "immense research" on the matter and he could say that it could save the lives particularly of women. "It is an avenue of escape," he said, adding that one spray could have an individual in such an uncomfortable position that it gives the woman a chance to escape a dangerous situation, He said he would recommend that it be a regulated item just like a firearm to minimise the instances of the criminal element getting their hands on it.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaking on February 4 in the House of Representatives said Government must take steps to legislate the use of pepper spray and tasers by women to protect themselves.

On Tuesday Independent Senator Paul Richards filed a motion calling for the legalisation of pepper spray. "If it saves one life, it is worth it. If it gives women hope that the authorities...are hearing their cries on a daily basis, on a weekly basis, it is worth it. There are some who comment that it can get into the hands of criminals, well guess what? Criminals already have guns and knives. They are raping and abusing women daily with impunity," Richards said.

The Attorney General made the announcement hours before murdered teen Andrea Bharatt is to be laid to rest today.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
Andrea accused in court

Andrea accused in court

FOLLOWING days of nationwide outcry and demonstrations after the body of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo, an Arima a man yesterday made an appearance in court charged with her murder.

Negus George, 24, of Gooding Trace, Malabar, Arima, appeared virtually before Magistrate Cheron Raphael, accused of killing the law clerk sometime between January 29, when she went missing, and February 4 when her body was found.

He was not called upon to plead since the charge was laid indictably.

Also appearing before the magistrate was George’s common-law wife Giselle Hobson, 37.

DSS founder on $300,000 bail

DSS founder on $300,000 bail

DRUGS Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke made an appearance in court yesterday on two counts of money laundering.

Clarke, a member of the Defence Force, appeared virtually before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle on the charges contrary to section 45(1)(b) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Business shutdown for Andrea

Business shutdown for Andrea

Close to 500 local businesses will be shutting down operations today in protest of Andrea Bharatt’s murder while her funeral service takes place.

Today there will be a blackout of businesses to mourn Bharatt, 22, and to support her family as well as in solidarity with all victims of crime.

+2
Women urged to stay at home

Women urged to stay at home

THE nation’s cry for justice for its murdered and abused women and children has continued to pick up steam.

A call to women to stay home today as a form of protest against gender violence and crime, gained more momentum yesterday.

Social media was alight yesterday with citizens calling on one another to support a number of protests proposed this week by civil society, communities and individuals to put pressure on the authorities to act.