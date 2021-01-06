The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has accused the Organization of American States (OAS) of deliberately attempting to tarnish the good name and reputation of this country.
The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs headed by Dr Amery Browne issued a release calling on the OAS to cease its campaign of misinformation.
The bone of contention is a release issued by the OAS on December 30, 2020 which stated that a new report warns that the number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants could rise to seven million in 2021.
The release made reference to the tragic loss of life of 33 Venezuelans and stated that their remains were found on the maritime border between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.
"The remains of 33 Venezuelan migrants who fled their country by sea, including minors, have been found on the maritime border between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago," the OAS stated.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that this was an inaccurate statement.
"Factual records have detailed that the incident occurred in Venezuelan waters off the coast of Guiria. To use the tragic circumstance and, even the death of Venezuelan nationals, in such a manner is distasteful, reprehensible and goes against the purpose of the Organization and its General Secretariat," stated the release.
"The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has called on the OAS to cease this activity. The OAS's current course can result in incalculable damage to the integrity of the organization and the trust reposed in it by its legitimate members." it stated.