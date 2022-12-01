Following the Cabinet Meeting today and discussions with the Minister of Finance a decision has been taken to allocate an immediate forty million dollars) to the national Flood Relief programme.
These funds are to augment existing budgetary allocations in relevant Ministries to provide sustenance and comfort for those directly distressed by the recent weather emergency.
Additionally, a further one hundred million dollars ($100M) allocation has been made for urgent landslide and road reinstatement works nationwide.
Ten million dollars ($10M) will also be made available to assist the farming community that has been adversely affected by the recent flooding.