Government plans to keep its commitment to local government reform and move forward with it, whatever the results of yesterday’s local government election.
“We will keep doing what we have to do to improve Trinidad and Tobago,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday shortly after he voted in the afternoon at the International School in Westmoorings.
Rowley said the voting process was very organised, as he expected. “It is an operation that we have done over and over, so I am very pleased that all the reports for the day have been positive and that the process has been going very smoothly and there is no real reason to be concerned at this time,” he said.
Asked what he would consider to be success in this election, the Prime Minister said success in the midterm in a local government election would mean holding on to what the PNM already has, or not losing any significant ground. “And if we pick up anything beyond what we had before, I would call that great,” he added.
Asked what was the plan moving forward, the Prime Minister said the Government was cleared to proceed with the transition towards the new system of local government.
“Sometimes you hear complaints when people speak about the general election scene, that after polling day you don’t see the government again until the next election.
“Well, that would change considerably in local government because there is a provision in the local government system for direct participation with your town and city hall and they (the town and city hall) are dealing with people at a personal level,” he said.
“If we have local government functioning at a high level, well resourced, with properly trained people, professional, good auditing, good transparency, good community involvement, that will contribute considerably in ameliorating this whole feeling that the electoral process is just a one-day thing, that people get elected to Parliament and the government is a mile away and you never see it or get involved, or that you can’t do anything and you just hear what is happening in Parliament but it is not something that you can get involved in. Your involvement is at least in local government,” he said.
Voter turnout expected around 35%
Asked about the voter turnout, the Prime Minister said he had been hearing that it is very much like a normal local government election—“slow and steady”. He said the voter turnout in the last two local government elections was between 34 and 35 per cent and, from what he was hearing, yesterday’s poll was in the same ballpark.
Asked whether the PNM expected to pick up any seats in UNC strongholds, the Prime Minister said the party had put up very good candidates. “We don’t expect any miracles, but we are not the only ones with marginal seats in our package. There are other marginal seats that could go our way.
“We do have good chances here and there and we are looking forward to doing well. I think we had a very firm, effective and clear campaign. It all depends on whether the population is ready for, or was enthused by, the idea of having the PNM do more...
“Local government is an area that if we bring it into the modern age, it will contribute and redound to the benefit of the entire country. So we are hoping that more people support that view than the other views that have been expressed in the campaign,” he said.
Asked how confident he was that the party would not only regain the corporations it had, but also capture some of those held by the Opposition, the Prime Minister said the PNM had left no area unattended and had provided candidates for every district.
“We would be very happy to be given the opportunity to manage as many corporations as possible because we believe that we are the party that is committed to bring about modernisation and a proper evolution and growth of community management and we are offering enthusiasm for the devolution of authority in local government,” he said.
“We spent all the campaign educating the population on that policy and those initiatives which had their foundations in the years of consultation and years of preparing the documentation and work in the Parliament.
“And today is the final exercise where you come out and vote, knowing that there is something at the end of the day which could bring about progress,” the Prime Minister said.
Asked whether he believed the time had come for setting a standard date for the general election and the local government election, Rowley said he did not subscribe to that view.
“I like the idea and I think the country likes it, that we follow the Westminster system.
“I have been involved in this for 40 years and I do not have a problem with it to want to change it at this time,” he said.