THE MOUNTING fees to quarantine citizens is costing tax payers million of dollars, and Government may consider requesting that those who have to be accommodated for the process assist in footing the bills.
At Wednesday's virtual Covid-19 virus media briefing, Minister of Health Terence Deyalsingh said that such a decision would have to be made after ministerial discussions.
"The issue of paying for quarantine is something that may have to be considered as the numbers go up and up. Jamaica is taking that stance. I do not have a firm decision as yet. That would have to be a decision between myself, Minister (Stuart) Young advising the Prime Minister", he said.
Last month, Jamaican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith announced that the cost to quarantine citizens in their country is $100 US per person per day.
Johnson Smith said that their country has begun requesting from Jamaicans applying to re-enter the island $20 US per day contribution or make family arrangements to cover meals while at Government quarantine facilities.
Deyalsingh said on Wednesday that he did not have a ball park figure as yet on the cost that has been so far borne by tax payers, but he detailed rough figures for the set up and quarantine process.
"Trinidad and Tobago National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua which initially housed the 33 citizens who came from Barbados that would have cost roughly $1 million to set up. We had to add to that - catering, staff costs, and consumables. The Debe/ Penal campus cost roughly that, but then the UWI spent some money - a few hundred thousand dollars for perimeter fencing and work. That does not include meals, consumables, and staffing costs. The Brooklyn Center - rented at $110,000- 120,000 per month, initially three months. That center has been waiting for a group of persons for a week and a half. Balandra - $85,000 per month. That was for first set of cruisers that came in from Guadeloupe. Those are some of the costs", said Deyalsingh.
"It is a very expensive process to accommodate this. So far the tax payer has kept carrying this burden. I want to thank most sincerely the tax payer for their generosity at this time", he said.