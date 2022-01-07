IF the State does not soon move soon to amend its Covid-19 public health regulations to allow for the reopening of rivers and streams for religious purposes, then it can find itself facing legal action.
A 30-day deadline has been given or a claim for constitutional relief would be filed at the High Court.
Since March of 2021, beaches, rivers and other natural watercourses were closed to prevent the spread of the virus.
On December 20, however, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that beaches would be partially reopened from 5 a.m. to noon each day.
But now, attorneys for two members of the public—social activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj and United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Laventille East/Morvant Kareem Baird, a Spiritual Shouter Baptist bishop, are questioning the logic behind the opening of beaches, and not rivers.
Their attorneys, led by Anand Ramlogan, issued a pre-action protocol letter to the Solicitor General’s Department on Wednesday evening.
It was also on Wednesday that the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) wrote to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, asking for the reopening of rivers for religious purposes.
In the latest letter, attorney Vishaal Siewsaran said while Rowley explained the partial reopening of beaches, no indication was given why rivers, streams, ponds, springs or similar bodies of water were not reopened, or when they would be.
He described this as “discriminatory and unconstitutional” since the Constitution allowed all citizens to practise their religious activities without fear.
Melting pot
Siewsaran said Trinidad and Tobago was considered to be the Caribbean’s “melting pot”, with it having a vast number of ethnicities and recognisable cultural identities.
Some religious practices, especially in the Hindu, Baptist and Orisha faiths, were required to be carried out at bodies of water other than beaches. But because of the current health regulations, these individuals were being prevented from properly practising their religious beliefs.
“The use of natural materials and landscapes for worship by the different groups is well-accustomed locally. Importantly, watercourses such as rivers, streams, ponds are integral for the performance of worship in the Shouter Baptist, Orisha and Hindu faiths.
“Rivers, streams and ponds are used for bathing ceremonies, the invocation of deities, cleaning amulets and for healing ceremonies. In Hinduism, pujas are performed on the banks of same to various deities.
“Rituals such as the shaving ceremony, post-cremation of deceased relatives, is performed at river banks. Immersion of murtis at the end of worship is done in a ceremony at rivers and ponds,” Siewsaran wrote.
He said in Hindu scripture, the river was synonymous with the highest reverence, and most major rituals were held at these locations.
Apart from the continued closure of rivers, streams and ponds denying citizens to practise their religious beliefs, it was also preventing a significant part of the lower-income population who depend on these watercourses for household use on a daily basis, he said.
Some of them do not have a regular supply of water from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA). The majority also do not have access to a truck-borne supply of water, the attorney wrote.
With the opening of beaches, Siewsaran said the opening of rivers and streams would cause no greater risk of the spread of the virus. In fact, he said if rivers were to be reopened, it may even alleviate the crowds at beaches and, therefore, limit possible transmission of Covid-19.
“There is no reasonable and lawful justification for such discriminatory treatment of activities at the rivers, streams, ponds, springs and similar bodies of water given the express permission stipulated in Regulation 4(2) for beaches to be opened,” he wrote.