THE escalation in the number of killings in the country is an illustration of the inability of the Government to deal with serious issues that continue to confront ordinary citizens.
So said Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general and Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) leader Ancel Roget.
Roget spoke to reporters before the start of a motorcade by various trade union leaders and members to demonstrate their no-confidence in the People’s National Movement Government led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Asked about the high murder toll, Roget said: “They (the Government) do not have a plan.
Their lack of a plan is resulting in pain and suffering, including the runaway murders in this country. They do not have a plan. Everybody recognises where the problem is coming from, and we confront with the problem that is the country.
These people are not performing. There is no hope for the country and therefore we cannot remain silent. The labour movement dare not remain silent.
We will exercise our independence to come with us to a better day.”
Roget said the no-confidence motion in Rowley as prime minister and no confidence in his administration was because of “the beating that workers have gotten since they came into office”.
“Many thousands of workers have already gone home and many thousands more to go according to their plan. There is also their unwillingness to put on the table a proper and decent wage increase for workers who have been suffering for nine or ten years.
We have taken the position on the basis of lack of direction, the lack of will and the attacks on the trade union movement and workers in this country, there is no confidence in the administration led by Rowley,” said Roget.
He said a document detailing the no-confidence motion will be delivered to the offices of the Leader of the Opposition, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, President of Trinidad and Tobago, and Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.
The motorcade was the start of activities to highlight not only the plight of the workers, but also all citizens who are “feeling great pain and suffering because of maladministration, lack of proper government and of course corruption in the Keith-Rowley led administration,” said Roget.
“This issue of no-confidence is not a decision that we came to lightly. It is a decision that we came to after many deliberations, many years of experiencing their unwillingness to bring labour legislation to the Parliament, their unwillingness to treat with workers issues.
Workers are feeling the pain of the maladministration, improper governance, and lack of administration under this Rowley-led PNM Government”, he said. “Our priority is to put food of the table for those who do not have. Other countries are putting things in place to deal with inflation but not ours. They are blaming everyone except themselves.”
The route of the motorcade, which began at Palmiste Park, continued to the San Fernando Bypass, onto the Sir Solomon Hochoy and Uriah Butler highways, Eastern Main Road, and ended at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.