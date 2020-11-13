The Ministry of Education has amended access to the GATE programme and reduced the number of national scholarships offered to students throughout the country.
The changes were announced on Friday at a Ministry of Education News Conference hosted by Minster Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. According to Gadsby-Dolly, the decision was taken following a Cabinet decision considering the country’s economic standing.
“We are in challenging times, Our Prime Minister has spoken of the adjustments to be made in each sector of society so that we can continue to meet important needs without undue hardship to any citizen.”
“In this regard, Cabinet has taken a decision to make critical adjustments to the GATE and Scholarship Programmes, which will allow for greater equity in distribution of precious resources; which will focus the assistance where it is most required,” she said.
As a result, post-graduate GATE funding has been effectively discontinued and funding for undergraduate studies limited to one program.
All undergraduate students in need of access to funding through GATE will be subject to a means test. Failure to complete this test disqualifies the applicant from receiving funding.
Households who are averaging a monthly income of less $10,000 or less will be granted 100 per cent coverage by the fund. Households over this threshold but incurring less than $30,000 monthly will be eligible for 75 per cent funding.
Students from households with an income of over $30,000 but less than $75,000 a month will be eligible for 50 per cent coverage. However, to those from households with an income in excess of $75,000 a month will be considered ineligible.
This measure will not affect students currently enrolled in undergraduate studies who will continue to receive funding for the duration of each program.
Post graduate students currently enrolled in programs will continue to receive funding until August 2021.
“Students who are already in possession of undergraduate or postgraduate qualifications, regardless of whether or not they were beneficiaries of the GATE Programme, will not be able to access funding for any other programme,” it said.
With immediate effect, the Ministry has also limited the number of national scholarships to be awarded annually to no more than 100. Additionally, 500 national bursaries will be made available to students who completed the two-year CAPE studies.
The Ministry outlined ten “cognate” subject groups in each of which ten scholarships will be awarded.
These groups were listed as business studies, creative and performing studies, environmental studies, general studies, humanities, information communication and technology studies, language studies, mathematics, natural sciences and technical Studies. In each of these categories, five open scholarships and five additional scholarships will be awarded.
National Bursaries for students who have not been awarded scholarships, it said, would be given to students who have achieved eight units at CAPE I and II levels.
To gain access to these bursaries, a student’s intended course of study should be in line with “priority areas for development.” Additionally, weighting of access will be determined by academic success, contribution to community, statement of purpose and a means test.
Students who have not been awarded a National Scholarship but have attained at least eight units throughout CAPE I and II are eligible to apply for a National Bursary.
Funding will include a book allowance of $9,711/$5,711 for medical studies and $8,062/$4,062 for non-medical studies. It will also include a personal maintenance allowance of $3,043 per month and 100 per cent GATE funding for study at local institutions.
This is expected to take effect immediately at a cost of $57,193,005.