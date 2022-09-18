HOME Construction Limited (HCL), a subsidiary of CL Financial (CLF) often boasted that it had the largest land bank in the country.
But, as the land has been put on the market in tranches, as part of the liquidation process of CLF, it has not attracted much interest or money for the company.
In fact, according to the tenth report to the High Court for the period December 22, 2021 to July 29, 2022, and signed by David Holukoff, even the Government has offered below-valuation amounts to CLF for land that it intends to compulsorily acquire for development.
Since being granted approval by the court in 2020 to sell its lands, 11 formal notices of “Land Likely to be Acquired for a Public Purpose”, amounting to 1,455 acres, have been filed in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette against land owned by the HCL sub-group.
As a result, 11 lots will be subject to a compulsory acquisition process by the Government.
According to the tenth report, on February 8, 2021, HCL submitted to the Government “its understanding of the value of the lands to be compulsorily acquired complete with recent valuations”.
“During the period, the Government made an offer for five of the 11 properties subject to the compulsory acquisition process, albeit at a price significantly less that the valuations obtained by HCL. HCL is attempting to understand the Government’s valuations and commence negotiations to reach a mutually acceptable price for the lands.
“Further, HCL is awaiting the offer from the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago with respect to the other properties. Notably, the process remains incomplete in relation to four of the properties where no Section 4 notice has yet been issued by the Government,” the report said.
It noted that a further parcel of land has recently been notified to HCL as being subject to compulsory acquisition.
“The land in question is required by the Department of Works to build a roundabout to improve traffic flow at a site near Trincity Mall and to increase capacity for an upcoming development. Attempts were made to agree a sale to the developer to expedite matters, but the title would still have had to pass to the local authority in any event. The joint liquidators (JLs) will work with HCL to agree appropriate compensation for the land,” it said.
But HCL lands on the market have not been attracting much active interest from potential purchasers. The report noted that sale of lands that have been offered in two separate tranches thus far has been below their valuation price.
In 2020, after the court granted permission, the first tranche of HCL’s land, some 3000 acres, was put on the market. That sale will be done in three tranches.
In the first tranche, the JLs said, it received 73 bids and of that amount, six sales and purchase agreements were executed for a value of TT$43.1 million.
At the date of the report, five had been concluded with the last to be concluded in the reporting period.
“The remaining sale has been delayed due to changes in the share structure of the successful bidder and protracted negotiations. There has been significant correspondence and several meetings with this final tranche-one purchaser to attempt to expedite the completion of the sale,” it said.
As for the second tranche, the sale process was for the period August 16 to December 3, 2021.
The report said the process resulted in 67 non-disclosure agreements but only 14 bids were received which was “a significant decline from trance one.”
It noted that HCL board approved the sale of two properties, however, to date sale and purchase agreements have not been executed by the purchasers despite extensions.
“The JLs have also been negotiating with one further bidder to have their bid, which was marginally below valuation, reach the valuation amount. The JLs understand this bidder is liasing with his financier to raise funds to enable him to match the valuation amount,” it said.
“Given the decline in interest in tranche two, the JLs sought re-valuations of three of the tranche two properties to determine whether a softening in the market had occurred and whether below-valuation bids might be able to be accepted, subject to Court sanction. At this time, the re-valuations did not support accepting the lower value,” it said.
The report noted that the survey plans for tranche three were finalised.
The JLs are looking to put the final block of land on the market in the summer of 2022 to market all remaining properties.
Since 2017, CLF has been under liquidation which is being managed by the international firm, Grant Thornton.
Trincity sale ‘imminent’
As the JLs prepare to put Trincity Commercial Centre, which includes Trincity Mall for sale, the sale of Long Circular Mall (LCM) is next.
Trincity Commercial Centre and the Mall, which were considered the jewels of HCL, will be put on the market after the court granted approval for their sale. That listing is “imminent”.
Once those properties are listed, the JLs have identified LCM as next in line for 2022.
In the tenth report, the JLs said they obtained external stakeholder approval for the sale of Trincity Commercial Centre Ltd and/or Trincity Mall.
“The JLs sought and obtained sanction from the Court with respect to the sale of Trinity Commercial Centre and/or Trincity Mall. HCL management and the JLs have agreed marketing and sales documentation and advertisements with the agent. The launch of the sales process for Trincity Commercial Centre and/or Trincity Mall is now imminent,” the report said.
“The JLs have attended bi-weekly meetings of an HCL project team, regarding the mall’s divestment strategy to drive forward the Trincity sales process and start planning for the future divestment of Long Circular Mall,” it noted.
In 2020, the Joint liquidators (JLs) indicated their intention to prepare the properties for divestment.
In its ninth report to the Court for the period June 18 to December 22, 2021, the JLs noted that the sale had been sanctioned by the court.
The CLF Group had earlier sold HCL’s Valpark and Atlantic Plaza malls to generate cash flow for the conglomerate. Once the liquidation was announced, the sale of Trincity Mall, and eventually Long Circular Mall, were inevitable.
However, the pandemic affected the pace at which the sale proceeded.
In 2020, in its sixth report to the High Court, dated June 15, 2020, the JLs had noted that the closure of all non-essential tenants of both malls had negatively affected the tenants.
“As two of the largest income-generating assets within the Home Construction Ltd sub-group, the immediate closure of tenants significantly impacted the sub-group’s ability to recover rent from its tenants. Whilst identified as non-essential for the purpose of the stay-at-home order, these are key trading businesses within the group, which materially contribute to profit and cash generation; their closure has had a significant impact on the cash position of the group and posed a tangible threat to HCL’s overall solvency,” that report had said.
In the latest report, the liquidators noted that the reporting period was focused on advancing asset sales, safeguarding and returning value to the company, whilst addressing the challenges of operating its businesses in the pandemic and associated lockdowns.
With regard to the malls, the JLs noted: “As part of the lifting of restrictions and opening up of the economy, shopping malls were allowed to open again normally. That has allowed HCL’s management, under the supervision of the JLs, to work closely with tenants to reduce accumulated rent arrears and gradually reduce rent concessions and assistance, such that each of the malls in the group is now again charging full rental and service charge rates. Furthermore, the strategy of close control has paid dividends insofar as tenancy rates have not materially dropped despite the tough conditions being experienced by the retail tenants.”
In May, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was questioned about the sale of Trincity Mall in Parliament. Dr Rowley answered that the Government had no involvement in that matter as it was being done under the direction of the High Courts and chastised the Opposition for raising the issue as a Government related one.