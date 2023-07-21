Independent Senators yesterday voiced concerns about the amendments brought by Government to the Procurement legislation, but they signalled support once there were changes.
Some called on Finance Minister Colm Imbert to give an explanation of the money spent for the Caricom Heads of Government meeting and Caricom’s 50th anniversary celebrations, as well as the goods and services procured for the Judiciary which came about because of two exemption orders the minister made to exempt these expenditures from the procurement legislation.
The debate of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2023, took place during an extraordinary Senate sitting after the bill was passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday with the Government’s majority.
Independent Senator Anthony Vieira objected to the Finance Minister having personal discretion in the procurement process, as he argued that the Procurement Regulator must remain in charge and in control.
Said Vieira: “I may be willing to support these amendments once the Procurement Regulator remains in charge. Once the regulations are being brought to the Parliament and are under the Procurement office’s control and direction.
“I regard the amendments brought there today as part of what should be a continuous moulding process and I am prepared to support the bill once the honourable minister’s personal discretion is not inserted in the process, once the office of the Procurement Regulator remains in charge of regulations brought to Parliament and once the objects of the Act are maintained.”
Vieira said he was in a “conundrum” as he noted the civil society’s and the Opposition’s objections over the amendments.
However, he said Imbert was an “experienced” and “senior” minister and his argument that the Government would grind to a halt cannot be ignored and deserves consideration.
He said the two exemption orders Imbert made were, in his view, “improper, invalid and of no effect”, in that the Government missed a fundamental step in the process as Parliament’s affirmative resolution was required.
Vieira said he did not accept the explanation about Government’s inability to meet the timeline to come to the Parliament for affirmative resolution, as he noted the Caricom event was something that was planned, but he said there was the possibility that those who prepared the legal notices were operating on “auto pilot” and did not have regard of the requirement of Parliament’s approval.
Vieira said the public must know how much money was spent.
Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine said Imbert must give an account of expenditure.
“For the sake of principles of accountability, transparency and integrity as outlined in the objectives of the act, I would ask that the minister, for the very least, give a proper account of how the monies were expended under these two orders,” she said.
Deonarine argued that difficulties were created because the procurement legislation was fully proclaimed without proper planning in place to ensure that public bodies can be compliant and companies are registered with the Procurement regulator’s office.
Independent Senator Paul Richards knocked the Government for coming to validate its mistakes.
“I have to ask myself with the greatest of respect, is the Government going to start to question the level of the quality of legal advice it’s taking?” he asked.
Richards said he was not pointing fingers at the Attorney General but at the situation.
“We cannot operate like this as a country... because if we have to do this in three months again, we are going to become a laughing stock,” he said.
The debate on the bill continued in the Senate last night, with Richards speaking just after 8 p.m.
He was the sixth of the nine Independent senators to speak.
Before him, other Independent senators who spoke included Charrise Seepersad, Dr Varma Deyalsingh, Dr Maria Dillon-Remy, Vieira and Deonarine.