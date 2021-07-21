Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says Government is moving to reopen the retail sector with the vaccination programme now being extended to store owners and their employees.
Business owners have been asked to submit lists of all employees to their respective chambers of commerce.
The retail sector will then be funnelled through the 11 mass vaccination sites throughout the country.
Deyalsingh was speaking yesterday to reporters following a tour of the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) mass vaccination site for members of the food and beverage sector in San Fernando.
He said, “As you know, the retail sector is currently closed. We would like to open the retail sector to mass vaccination sites through the individual chambers of commerce like San Fernando, Penal/Debe, Tunapuna, Sangre Grande, Arima. They have been asked to compile a list of, not only the owners of retail, whether jewellery store, shoe store any kind of retail, and submit names to the Chamber of Commerce and you will be funnelled through the mass vaccination site. So we want to open it now to retail in addition to all the other sectors that we have already targeted.”
Deyalsingh did not say when the retail sector is expected to be opened.
He advised that mass vaccination sites were being reserved for employees in the sectors identified by the ministry and not all members of public.
He said members of the public were being asked to visit their local health centres to be vaccinated.
The Covid vaccine is available to everyone in Trinidad and Tobago- migrants, nationals, residents and citizens, he said.
“We are trying to make vaccines easily available in terms of reach, convenience and accessibility via 109 health centres and 11 mass vaccination sites and two drive-through. Members of the public who don’t have access to mass vaccination sites are asked to go to your health centre. Members of the public should not be coming to the mass vaccination sites. These sites are being used to vaccinate major groups, like food and beverage constructions and so on,” he said.
There will be no walk-in vaccination service, Deyalsingh said.
Anyone interested in being vaccinated can register through the Ministry of Health website or at the health centre.