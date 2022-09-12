The Ministry of Education wishes to inform that in accordance with the circular memorandum issued to Principals on Monday there should be no changes to the list of textbooks as issued in Academic Year 2022/23 for the new Academic Year 2023/24.
That is, textbooks should neither be added, nor should editions change at any class level on schools’ booklists for Academic Year 2023/24.
The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with iGovTT, is currently engaged in the procurement process for an e-book platform.
Further to this, the Ministry will commence a review of textbooks, including e-books and e-resources, the outcome of which will be used to inform the policy regarding the formulation of schools’ booklists. Principals and stakeholders will be updated accordingly as this process continues.