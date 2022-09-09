Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga has assured that Government is providing the necessary resources to the commission of enquiry (CoE) probing the Paria diving tragedy.
Speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference, de Nobriga gave the assurance but sidestepped questions about whose responsibility it was to ensure the commission was properly equipped before the matter was raised by chairman of the commission, Jerome Lynch, QC, on Wednesday.
De Nobriga said he did not want to focus on blame.
His comments came following statements from both the Office of the President and lead counsel for the commission, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, yesterday, both distancing themselves from any responsibility in the matter.
On Wednesday, during a procedural hearing of the CoE, Lynch pleaded for intervention, saying the commission had not been provided with the basic tools to conduct its work.
He said the commission had faced delays due to a lack of resources such as pens, paper, printers and an Internet connection, and that Wednesday’s hearing was only made possible due to Energy Minister Stuart Young stepping in and “plundering” the prime minister’s office for chairs, desks and other office furniture.
Lynch said the commission was also hampered by a lack of staff, as there was only one secretary to process more than 4,500 pages of evidence.
He stressed it was not the commission’s responsibility to provide the resources—a position reiterated by Maharaj.
Maharaj said the commission had made all the relevant applications to the State to obtain the requisite administrative infrastructure to carry out the duties of the CoE and was determined, despite the lack of resources, to complete the enquiry by the end of the year, or early January 2023 at the latest.
The Office of the President also denied responsibility for the provision of resources, saying its only role was to appoint the commissioners and receive the final report.
“The Office of the President has no role/responsibility for the financing or other resourcing of any aspect of commissions of enquiry,” the OTP said in a news release.
“The President appoints commissioners on the advice of and on terms provided by Cabinet and at the conclusion of the enquiry receives the relevant report for onward transmission. This is the OTP’s sole involvement with commissions of enquiry,” it added.
Public trust
Questioned on the issue at the post-Cabinet news conference, de Nobriga shied away from naming whose office was responsible for providing the commission with resources.
“What I do not want to do is focus on the matter of blame,” he said.
Pressed further, de Nobriga said: “You have gotten an answer from the Minister of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, let us leave it at that. In ascribing the responsibility, it would be reported as ascribing the blame...”
De Nobriga said he was concerned by the commission’s complaints, and he had followed up on it so that the issues would be addressed quickly.
“What I can tell you is that I have spoken to the persons who are responsible for delivering and there are a few things that were addressed... a few issues that were raised.”
He said stationery would be delivered to the commission by today and the issue of work stations is currently being addressed. The commission was also expected to be provided with an Internet connection yesterday.
“It is unfortunate that these matters had to be addressed today and were not done previously, but we have taken all steps to ensure that the office will be able to operate as an office with all the necessary inputs,” the Communications Minister said.
De Nobriga added that he did not believe the public’s trust in the CoE has been affected by the mishap.
“There will be persons who, and we see it daily as the Government... there are people in the public domain whose intention is to try to undermine every aspect of authority, every aspect of the good news that Government is trying to deliver.
“This, of course, is something separate and apart from Government and it must remain to be that. All we can do is to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place... we allow the CoE to do its business.
“I am not here to ascribe blame to any ministry, division or agency. I am simply here to say that having identified the issues, they are being taken care of and the next time Mr Lynch speaks, I am positive he will be able to speak from a position of being able to say this was addressed in the fastest possible time, having made it an issue in the public domain,” he said.
The CoE has held one procedural hearing thus far. A second day had initially been set aside yesterday, but the procedural hearing was completed on Wednesday.
The evidentiary hearings will take place November 21-24, December 5-8, December 12-15 and, if needed, January 9-13.