Government is not supporting a proposal for an increase in tuition fees by the St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies.
Speaking at a post-Cabinet media conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Thursday, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the Campus first raised the issue of an increase in fees on March 5.
She said subsequent to that, Cabinet appointed a Committee on May 9, which was chaired by Keith Scotland and included Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and herself, to address the issue.
Gadsby-Dolly noted that the main reasons for the proposed increase were based on the Government reducing its subvention to the Campus by 10 per cent, along with the fact that the Campus had not raised it tuition fees for the past 21 years while the Mona and Cave Hill campuses had.
She added that the St Augustine Campus had the lowest tuition fees across all the UWI campuses.
Stating that the Committee met with Campus executive and the Student Guild on May 13, Gadsby-Dolly said: “The Guild would have presented certain concerns with the proposal for increased fees among which were there was insufficient consultation with the Guild and the proposed increases were too sharp, and they wanted clarification if the increase in tuition would be covered by an increase in GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses).”
She said as a part of their proposal the St Augustine Campus provided some information on self-funding options such as increase in bursaries, and the Guild wanted final concrete information on those options.
She added that the Guild also made some recommendations that the fee increase be contemplated for 2023/24, and that during this academic year 2022/23, they look at further consultation with the Guild, and look at the impact analysis and then based on all of that information, that fee increase be done for the next academic year.
“In considering all of that, the major consideration was the impact of a tuition fee increase in short order, because that would mean for September 2022, students would be asked to pay more for enrolment at UWI.”
She said the fee increases proposed ranged from 25 per cent to 71 per cent based on the faculty.
“In looking at all of the information presented, the Committee recommended that the St Augustine Campus do an in-depth cost benefit analysis and a cost efficacy analysis, looking at all the courses they offer, looking at the enrolment and considering how we could possibly reduce where it is possible.”
She said while they did not support a fee increase at UWI St Augustine for the academic year 2022/23, they will consider all of the information that was submitted and come to a conclusion with respect to the years following 2022/2023.
Imbert said the Government spends some $700 million annually on tertiary level education, with $500 million going directly to the St Augustine Campus and another $200 million on GATE funding.
He said because of the financial challenge with Covid and other financial challenges, the Government has had to limit its allocation to the St Augustine Campus, which the Campus has found it difficult to live with.
He noted that one of the problem is the current enrolment at the St Augustine Campus is in excess of 16,000 students.
Stating that GATE was introduced in 2004 with the aim of moving the transition of students from secondary to tertiary level education from 12 per cent to 60 per cent, which was achieved in 2009, Imbert said the enrolment has grown exponentially since the introduction of GATE.
He said another thing they discovered was that the Campus currently has over 300 course offerings.
“Certainly when GATE was initiated 18 years ago UWI did not have 300 courses offerings.
“We are of the view that UWI needs to look at the courses that they want the Government and the country to pay for. We’re not going to tell them what courses to put on but we believe that they need to look at all the courses they’re offering and decide which ones the Government should pay for,” Imbert said.
He said the Government believe that increase in tuition fees should be a last resort and that the campus have to look within first and see if they have not overextended themselves, because the cost to the State is directly proportional to the number of students and the number of courses that are being offered.