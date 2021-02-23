Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Dr Lennox Sealy, will assume with immediate effect the portfolio of Executive Director of the State-owned utility company.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales made this announcement during a press conference hosted by his ministry on Tuesday.
“Government has decided that with immediate effect the chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority, Dr Lennox Sealey, will be appointed an Executive Director, and pursuant to section 17.1, will assume full control of the Water and Sewerage Authority as an executive director as well as the chief executive officer, thereby replacing the current acting CEO, Allan Poon King.
Gonzales said the Government also took a decision to appoint a deputy executive director pursuant to Section 17 (1) of the Water and Sewerage Act, to assist Sealy in the discharge of his duties as executive director, but he did name the individual who will hold that portfolio.
He noted that Cabinet’s decision came on the backdrop of a Cabinet sub-committee being appointed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in August of last year, to look into the operations of WASA.
The main function of that sub-committee, Gonzales said, was to review the operations of WASA and to determine a strategy for enabling it to achieve its mandate.
Stating that the sub-committee was given a mandate of last November to produce its findings and make recommendations, Gonzales added that their report dated December 11, 2020, was handed to Rowley before being submitted to the Cabinet one month later (Jan 11, 2021), where the major recommendations were deliberated upon, leading to a Special Cabinet Meeting at the Diplomatic Centre on Monday, where the decision to restructure WASA’s management was taken.
According to Gonzales, the Government has also put together a Cabinet sub-committee to oversee the transformation of the Water and Sewerage Authority, and such Cabinet sub-committee, comprising of himself, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Housing Minister Penny Beckles, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning, Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Symon de Nobriga, Energy Minister Franklin Khan and Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox.
Beckles, he said, will chair that sub-committee.
“The Government has also taken a decision that the report of the Cabinet sub-committee dated December 11, 2020, will be laid in the Parliament next week Friday following a ministerial statement, and that the public, people and citizens of Trinidad and Tobago will have full access to the recommendations of the report and the findings of the report.”
Gonzales then quoted the first paragraph of the report’s executive summary which stated: “The Water and Sewerage Authority has become an unwieldy, unproductive, unresponsive organisation that has deteriorated and is no longer efficiently serving the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. In numerous instances and over many decades, efficiency was sacrificed for inter alia, political patronage, and management accountability exchanged for industrial stability, resulting in an organisation in which there’s little correlation between the contents of collective agreement and the realities of providing a reliable service to the national population, at an affordable and acceptable cost to the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago.”
“The reason why the Government has taken the decision to appoint an executive director and a deputy executive director is because the Cabinet is of the firm belief that the issues surrounding the water sector, and in particular the Water and Sewerage Authority, is a management problem and therefore we need to organise and re-organise and re-engineer the management of the Water and Sewerage Authority, and that’s the only way in which the people of this country can benefit from an efficient water supply.”
He noted that citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, have had and continue to have serious concerns with respect to the water supply situation across the country.
“And we believe then that the time has come and the time has arrived for us to seriously and to critically look into the Water and Sewerage Authority and to take whatever appropriate action that is needed to ensure that the Authority deliver upon its mandate, which is provide the people of Trinidad and Tobago with an efficient water supply,” Gonzales said.