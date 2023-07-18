Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) president Allan Ferguson has accused the Government of political victimisation over its failure to approve his application for a scrap dealer licence.
He said last December, during the debate of the Scrap Metal Bill, 2022, Opposition MP Roodal Moonilal made the point that giving the Trade Minister the responsibility for approving, revoking and suspending licences for scrap metal dealers opens it up for the political victimisation of applicants who may be deemed to be anti-government, but he (Ferguson) told himself the Government would never engage in such a practice.
“The people who involved in scrap, every one of them received their licence...everyone. And me, who always striving to keep the order…I’ve taken police and gone and close down yards because they doing the wrong thing. I was one of the persons who always stuck to the right,” Ferguson said during a news conference at Signature Hall in Montrose last week Monday.
He said he even told all those involved in the scrap industry to not purchase TSTT cable when there was an issue of the cables being stolen by copper bandits.
“I do all of that, and whilst I do all of that, I was in a state of shock to know no licence for me.”
Stating that he has absolutely no problem with dealers getting their licence, he said the problem is that he has not been able to export a single container going on one year now.
“Every time you go, you have to correct this, you have to correct that, things that you don’t necessarily have to do. They tearing me right down,” said Ferguson.
He said as recently as two weeks ago he was told that everything was in order with his application, yet there has been no licence forthcoming.
He said he does not understand why he’s being made to go through all that he’s going through.
“There’s a part in the new Act that says if you’re bankrupt, you cannot get a licence. So, you would tear me right down and then tell me I’m bankrupt,” Ferguson said, adding that all he has been doing is ensuring that poor people have a means of feeding themselves, but because of what the authorities are doing to him, he cannot purchase scrap from the poor people who salvage it.
Ferguson stated that of the many persons who depend on his business to survive, including those who work directly for him, he can no longer sustain them.
“I am telling you Trinidad and Tobago, this is not a mistake happening. Look at what is taking place. I want you’ll to understand,” he said.
“When I was growing up, I use to always believe that you will get punished for wrong, and you’ll get blessings for doing good. But, the society we have now, it seems that when you do good, they punish you, and when you do wrong, they let you go free.”
Punishment for speaking the truth.
Noting that right has gone out the door while wrong seems to be functioning proper, to the point where people see wrong as right, and right as wrong, he said: “Punishment for doing the good thing, punishment for doing the right thing. Punishment for stopping people from doing the wrong thing.
Going to the Privy Council
“I’m telling you, this Government, I’m giving you some days. And if I do not get my licence, this is not a threat, this is going to be my right, I will be going straight to the Privy Council. If I don’t win here, I know I will win up the road.
“I am telling you here today, I cannot take it no more with you victimising me,” he said.
Ferguson said not because somebody speaks out against the Government or says that they’re fighting for an industry, they should have these things done to them.
He also highlighted two other instances where attempts by him to win contracts were suppressed.
He noted that in October 2021, his firm, West Indian Salvage and Recycling Company Ltd, submitted a bid for the disposal of scrap items at Petrotrin, but their bid was never evaluated by Heritage Petroleum.
TTSIDA secretary Nicole Dookie read a series of correspondence between the firm and Heritage, including an email request for information under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) with respect to the tender.
In a letter to TTSIDA attorney Martin George, dated January 21, 2022, Heritage acknowledged receipt of the bid documents submitted by Ferguson, but claimed that it was unable to open the documents submitted to the virtual tender box via the email established for that purpose.
Claiming that his bid would have surpassed all those tendered by other interested parties, Ferguson said: “I would have win that bid. They weren’t able to find my documents. I’m the only one that they weren’t able to find my documents. All the rest of people they found their documents, but my documents were the only documents they weren’t able to find.”
Letter of acceptance
In the second instance, West Indian Salvage submitted a quotation to the Ministry of National Security for the supply of equipment and labour, for the examination of 40 containers at the Port of Port of Spain, and 51 containers at Arcelor Mittal compound in Point Lisas, for use by the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.
‘A leader for poor people’
The ministry responded with a letter of acceptance dated September 30, 2022, informing West Indian Salvage that they had five days from the date of that letter to enter into a formal agreement with the permanent secretary of the Ministry.
Ferguson said one hour after receipt of the letter from National Security, someone gave the instruction for the letter of acceptance to be withdrawn.
“They take it back from me an hour after they gave it to me and gave it to a company who I win…who I bid much more than. They take it back and gave it to him.
“Now, you could understand what it is I’m going through in this country. You could understand what it takes to be a strong leader, to be a leader for poor people.
He said in a situation where black people are killing each other and committing other crimes, and he chose to make a difference to curb that by providing employment for poor black people, they decided to take the contract from him.
“I want everybody to understand, I’m being punished for doing what is right,” Ferguson said.