Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has warned the population against falling easy prey to election promises.
Outlining the work that the Government was doing to expand the economy, such as removing the hurdles confronting the Dragon gas field deal, the Prime Minister said these were the kinds of things that were occupying him and the Cabinet.
“But it would not be making the front-page news. In fact, some people just don’t care at all about any of this, and they just get on platforms and in front of a microphone and tell you, ‘Ah go give yuh this, ah go give yuh that, ah go give yuh this, ah go give yuh that.’ From what?” he asked.
Speaking on the moves to advance the Dragon gas deal, the Prime Minister said that during his recent visit to Washington DC to receive an honorary doctorate from Howard University, he told advisers to US President Joe Biden and senior US executives that Trinidad and Tobago was suffering from collateral damage arising from US foreign policy on Venezuela.
“We are still in the international business of selling LNG, we are still in the international business of selling petrochemicals, so it seems a natural thing to do to find more raw material. We have had some difficulties in that had it not been for the American sanctions on Venezuelan business, we would have been obtaining gas from Venezuela since 2018.
“We have a platform which is 18 kilometres away from a gas field that we have worked on. And success has come our way. We have managed to get Venezuela to agree, for the first time, to export its gas and to its neighbour, Trinidad and Tobago. That is still in the pipeline because it is still being impeded by America.
“As a matter of fact, I was in Washington two weeks ago, as you would have heard from my political colleague and her colleagues elsewhere. I went to Washington and I met with some advisers to the President and some senior executives there, and I did tell them, and I should tell you now, that Trinidad and Tobago is suffering from collateral damage of United States’ foreign policy on Venezuela.
“As a result of that policy, we have been deprived of commercial access to significant available volumes of gas. We are still working on it, we are still talking about it. The first level was crossed when we got the Americans to agree to give us the OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) licence,” he said.
He said the OFAC licence had a condition attached to it which the Venezuelans find unacceptable. “We are working on that. Hopefully, we can cross those hurdles to get to the point where the operation of the field would become not just possible but actionable.
Bunkering station
The Prime Minister also said the Government was pushing Trinidad and Tobago to become a bunkering station for international travellers coming across the Panama Canal and going across the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean.
In addition, he said the Government was also encouraging that ships that are being built now to use methanol as the fuel that drives them.
He said the Government was currently considering giving some kind of incentive to allow cruise ships that traverse the region to use Port of Spain as a refuelling stop to obtain clean fuel—methanol. He said this could create a new business for Trinidad and Tobago.
The Prime Minister also referred to the decision to separate the Loran-Manatee field, with Venezuela taking 73 per cent while T&T proceeds to take steps to extract 27 per cent of the field. He said it would require US$500 million to put in the field what is required to begin to extract gas, and that Shell had agreed to fund this arrangement.
In outlining the realities of T&T’s situation, he said the energy resources were not limitless. He said the country had moved from peak utilisation of natural gas of 4.1 billion cubic feet a day to consuming 2.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas.
“Some people would have you believe that it is because of the Government in office and this Prime Minister. Please don’t allow yourself to entertain that kind of folly,” he said.
He said the reason why this drop had occurred was because the producing areas were producing less. And this was why he made his number one focus, from day one as prime minister, the opening up of communications with Venezuela, which has huge volumes of surplus gas.
The Prime Minister said the country was facing a crime wave that a small portion of the population had imposed on the rest of us. He said it was not a challenge that could be ignored and that results would only come by a sustained response from every single citizen.
He said the Government’s job was to ensure the resources that are required are available to ensure that the minority committing crimes does not set the tone and prevail over the vast majority of law-abiding citizens.