No civic-minded, right-thinking and law-abiding citizen can rightly oppose the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA), said Energy Minister and acting Attorney General Stuart Young.
He was speaking during the debate on the Revenue Authority Bill in the House of Representatives yesterday.
The Parliament was later adjourned to a date to be fixed, as Minister of Finance Colm Imbert was in the course of winding up the debate.
Speaking earlier, Young said: “The whole purpose of the Revenue Authority is to increase the efficiency and ability of a body called the TTRA to collect taxes, not for the Government but the people of Trinidad and Tobago, so that an elected government can efficiently run the country, that they (the Government) have an income stream.
“As you run your household, you have to have income...the money doesn’t drop from somewhere, you have to have a source of revenue...simple. On a government scale, you require billions of dollars. This Government does not have the ability to simply print currency,” like the United States or United Kingdom, who made the decision to print money in the context of the increasing economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
Young said not a single suggestion on how one could collect revenue more efficiently had come from Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo in his contribution.
“And that is what this Bill is about,” Young said.
Dealing with Princes Town MP Barry Padarath’s statement that the electorate rejected the TTRA idea in the 2010 election, Young said the People’s National Movement (PNM) manifestos in 2015 and 2020 stated very clearly that there would be a Revenue Authority and the population in 2015 and 2020 resoundingly elected a PNM Government.
On Tancoo’s statement that tax amnesties of this Government were an admission of failure, Young said the United National Congress (UNC) government had two tax amnesties in the period 2010 to 2015.
Young said in his first contribution to a budget debate in 2015, he spoke about the exorbitant legal fees that had been incurred under the previous government at the Ministry of Legal Affairs.
“And as I left the chamber...and I went out to get some water to drink, my phone was ringing incessantly...and I answered it and it was an officer from the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR), and I don’t believe in coincidences, asking me about tax returns and whether I had filed tax returns.”
Young said he would pay professionals as a private attorney to make sure that his VAT returns and his accounts were audited and the right amount of tax paid on time.
“So don’t come here and pretend right now that you didn’t have your arms here and your arms there and there is some disappearance,” he said, responding to Opposition claims that Government would use the proposed legislation to come after its opponent.
Young also recalled after the passage of the FATCA Bill receiving a request from one of the financial institutions as to whether he had a US account.
“Again, absolutely no skin off my back because I have no US account,” he said.