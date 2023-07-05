burnt car in Caroni

Relatives of Trinidad-­born American citizen Ghandi “Bobby” Ramlochan clung to hope yesterday that the missing man was alive, even after the burnt body of a man was found in the trunk of his burn-out rented vehicle.

A relative of Ramlochan, who did not want to be identified, said he felt terrible about his disappearance, but family members were holding onto hope.

On Monday night, the burnt body was found in the rented Hyundai Elantra motor car off Caroni Savannah Road.

Police said DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) testing will have to be done to confirm his identity.

But officers said tattoos of a cross, a rose, a Playboy bunny sign and a Cancer zodiac sign on the body sug­gested it was Ramlochan.

Ramlochan lived in Queens, New York, and came to Trinidad on Saturday to visit family and celebrate his 66th birthday on July 15.

He rented the Hyundai Elantra from Alamo Car Rental Company at Piarco International Airport, and went to his family’s home in Munroe Road, Cunupia, police said.

On Sunday, he went to visit one of his friends who lives nearby.

Around 7 p.m., he left his friend’s home, but did not say where he was going.

Hours later, What­sApp calls to his cellphone went unanswered. Relatives became worried.

Ramlochan’s wife, who is in New York, spoke with the Express yesterday. She asked that her name not be used.

She explained that relatives first contacted the car rental company at Piarco airport.

“We wanted them to check the Global Positioning System (GPS) on the car to figure out his location where the car is so the family could go look for him, but they said that they couldn’t do that unless they made a police report.

“So his niece went and made a police report (at the Caroni Police Station) and they found the direction in which the car was,” she said.

Police said that around 8 p.m. on Monday night, Ramlochan’s relative filed a report.

Approximately half-hour later, officers on duty at the Caroni Police Station followed the GPS co-ordinates given to them and went to the Caroni South Bank Road.

Approximately 30 metres off the road, the Elantra was found near a lagoon.

Police believe the killers drove the car through bushes, set it on fire and then were picked up by someone along the South Bank road.

Police said nothing of evidential value was retrieved at the crime scene.

The burnt vehicle was transported and lodged at the Caroni Police Station.

The murder toll for the year so far stood at 292 up to last night.

The comparative toll on the same date in 2022 was 275.

