POLICE are searching for two men who attempted to kill a Gran Couva contractor by slitting his throat on Tuesday morning.
The 48-year-old victim is hospitalised in serious condition, police said.
A police report on the incident stated that at around 5.35 a.m. the victim was walking along Main Road on his way to work when upon reaching the vicinity of Savi’s Plant Shop he was struck from behind by a vehicle.
The victim fell face down to the ground but saw two men alighted from the vehicle.
The report said one of the men held down his head while the other man placed a knife to his throat and slit it.
Moments later the two men returned to the vehicle and sped off.
The victim walked to his home and was taken by relatives to the Couva District Health Facility.
He was transferred by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.
Officers of the Gran Couva police responded and Cpl Graham is continuing investigations.