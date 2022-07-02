crime tape
A man known to the police with two names and four addresses was identified as the body found at Sangre Grande at daybreak on Friday.

Police have identified the victim as Moussa Walker, also called Winston Peter Walker, aged 34.

The police records have addresses for him at Cedar Hill Trace, Claxton Bay, Debe, Dow Village, and West Bayshore, Marabella.

At around 5.50 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of the body of a man seen lying motionless at Madoosingh Drive, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande.

The first responding officers at the scene observed that there were gunshot wounds on the body.

Approximately five feet away from the corpse was a Hyundai Accent parked on the roadway.

An off-duty police officer told the responding officers that at around 11.57 p.m. the previous night several explosions were heard in the community.

Also responding to the scene were ASP Revenales, Insp Ramlakhan and officers of the Eastern Divisional Task Force Area North Cpl Osuna.

PCs Thomas and Ramdhanee of the Homicide Bureau of Region II also responded.

