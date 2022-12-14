Shanti Sumair and Chrine Franklin

The police is seeking the public’s help to find Shantie Sumair and Chrine Franklin.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) issued separate posts on Wednesday seeking assistance to locate Sumair of Quash Trace, Sangre Grande and Franklin of Diego Martin.

Sumair, 43, was last seen on December 11 and Franklin, 65, was last seen on December 12.

Anyone with information that can help find Sumair, can call the Sangre Grande police station at 668-2444. In Franklin’s case, the West End police station can be contacted at 637-4226 or 637-6002.

The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.

