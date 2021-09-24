cop

A grandmother and two other members of an El Socorro family were shot dead at their home on Friday.

The incident occured at around 5.30pm.

The deceased were identified as Rajkumarie Ria Teemal, Radishka Teemal-David, 48, 32-year-old Zachary David.

According to a report, police responded to a report of gunshots at a home at Oudan Road.

The three victims were found lying in the living room with gunshot wounds to the heads.

There was a fourth person in the house who was not harmed.

A motive has not yet been determined.

