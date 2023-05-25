A 24-year-old labourer charged with sex offences against an 87-year-old woman has been denied bail.
Ricardo Alexander of Moruga was remanded into custody during his virtual hearing before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Tuesday.
He was charged with three offences, including rape and buggery.
He also faced charges of housebreaking and larceny.
Alexander was remanded into custody and the matters were adjourned to June 20.
Attorney Satesh Emrith appeared on his behalf during the court hearing while Sgt Narine prosecuted.
The pensioner secured her home last Friday but it is alleged that in the early hours of Saturday morning, the house was broken into and she was raped and buggered, and a pouch containing $2,000 was stolen.
Sgt Toussaint and constable Ramlogan and Brown responded and enquiries continued.
Brown laid the charges.