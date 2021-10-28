A 28-year-old man suspected of rape, assault, and threatening to kill a 71-year-old woman has been arrested.
On Tuesday, police detained the suspect, of Barrackpore, and he was taken into custody.
Police said the suspect is being investigated for four sexual offences and two assault offences committed against the elderly woman.
The victim reported to police that she was attacked twice within five months by the same man, who had threatened to kill her if she reported the incidents.
She said that the attacks occurred at her home in south Trinidad.
The victim reported that the first incident occurred in June, when at around 9.30 p.m. she heard someone outside calling out to her.
She opened her front door and saw a man, whom she knows.
The man asked to spend the night at her home, but she refused him.
He then requested a glass of water to drink.
She told police that as she turned to get the water, the man placed a firearm to the right side of her head and covered her mouth.
She was forced into a bedroom, where her attacker threatened to kill her.
The victim was choked and raped, then the gun was placed to her head as her attacker demanded jewellery and money.
She told him she had none, and the man left.
The victim said that again on Sunday the man returned to her home.
She reported that the man again raped her, then demanded money and valuables as he ransacked her house.
He again threatened to kill her if she reported the incidents to police.
Following the report, police officers took the victim to the Princes Town District Health Facility where she was treated.
Sgt Parasram and Cpl Nanan are continuing investigations.