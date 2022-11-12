The body of a 77-year-old man was found in a river in Claxton Bay on Saturday night.
He was identified as Ramnath Minwah, a resident, who was reported missing earlier in the day.
Police believe Minwah slipped and fell into the flood swollen river earlier in the day.
His body was spotted in the river at St John's Road by relatives and residents who had been searching for him.
Fire Service and Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) officers assisted in retrieving the body.
In a social media post, Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee extended condolences to Minwah's loved ones.
"As the Member of Parliament for Pointe a Pierre I would like to offer my sincere condolences the loved ones of Mr. Ramnath Minwah of Claxton Bay, especially his granddaughter Janelle Pirmal who recently made our constituency extremely proud when she represented Claxton Bay at this year's Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Pageant," he wrote.
He said Minwah had given years of dedicated service and love towards others within the Pointe-a-Pierre constituency. "He was truly a lovely individual by all accounts and we have lost a great soul," Lee said.