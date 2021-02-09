crime

A 17-year-old Malabar boy has been charged with the offence of death by dangerous driving.

The teenager, who is from Lapwing Avenue, Malabar, was charged last weekend by W/Cpl Batson Fletcher.

He was held following the death of 79-year-old Matthew La Croix.

La Croix was killed on Friday afternoon while walking along Coryat Lane, Arima.

He was walking in a southerly direction when a blue Hyundai Matrix collided with him.

He was rushed to Arima Hospital, where he later died.

The teenager told police he had taken a relative’s vehicle without their knowledge.

He only had a learner’s permit.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU