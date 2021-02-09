A 17-year-old Malabar boy has been charged with the offence of death by dangerous driving.
The teenager, who is from Lapwing Avenue, Malabar, was charged last weekend by W/Cpl Batson Fletcher.
He was held following the death of 79-year-old Matthew La Croix.
La Croix was killed on Friday afternoon while walking along Coryat Lane, Arima.
He was walking in a southerly direction when a blue Hyundai Matrix collided with him.
He was rushed to Arima Hospital, where he later died.
The teenager told police he had taken a relative’s vehicle without their knowledge.
He only had a learner’s permit.