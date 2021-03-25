BAIL in the sum of $.4 million has been granted to a 64-year-old La Horquetta woman who was arrested at the Port of Port of Spain on Monday, after a cargo barrel addressed to her was found to contain four firearms and a quantity of ammunition.
The discovery was allegedly made by Customs officials after Sandra Wright went to the port to collect the barrel.
She appeared virtually yesterday before Magistrate Indar Jagroo, charged with importing the firearms and ammunition without a licence.
The four pistols and 52 rounds of ammunition were allegedly found in the barrel after officers examined its contents through a scan, during which they observed “irregular objects”, a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said.
The bucket was opened in the presence of the woman and was found to contain a black sticky substance.
A rod was used to remove a black plastic bag from the bucket, which contained packages wrapped in transparent plastic.
The officers later realised the barrel contained four pistols, five ammunition magazines and a number of rounds of ammunition.
Documents retained by the Customs investigator showed the name and address of a person from the United States as the sender.
Upon her appearance before the court yesterday, Wright was represented by attorney Josiah Yorke-Soo Hon.
As a condition of bail, Wright also has to report to the La Horquetta police every Monday and Saturday.
She will reappear in court next month