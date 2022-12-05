In a single casket, the remains of Evelina Miller and her five-year-old granddaughter, Amy Chattergoon, were placed on Saturday for a joint funeral service five months after they died in a fire that destroyed their family home in Gasparillo.
The service was held at the Gasparillo Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, where Miller was a member.
Miller, a great-grandmother, and little Amy were among three people trapped inside the burning house on the morning of June 25. Her grandson’s girlfriend, Lakeisha Grant, also died in the blaze. She was six months pregnant. Another granddaughter, 16-year-old Kimberly Chattergoon, who was severely burnt in the fire, died three days later at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The teenager was laid to rest.
The remains of the child, grandmother and Grant were stored at the Forensic Science Centre in St James until DNA testing confirmed the identities last week.
At the funeral service on Saturday, granddaughter Candice Scott described Miller as a peacemaker who never used obscene language.
Scott said her grandmother was born in the same home in which she died. “She had a smile that would light up a room and never missed a cricket match, especially if West Indies was playing,” she said.
Scott said her grandmother loved to bake and dress up in her favourite colour, red.
Miller was a mother of three, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of one.
Aunt Nikita Renee said little Amy was an angel in the family. She was soft-spoken and loved giving hugs, even when she was warned against it during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said Amy enjoyed spending time with her granny.
The child was with her grandmother when fire broke out in the bedroom, trapping them inside.
The remains of Miller and her granddaughter were buried in the churchyard.
The family was asleep at their Caratal Road, Gasparillo, home when fire broke out in a bedroom at around 2 a.m. on June 25.
Neighbours recalled hearing little Amy screaming for her daddy to help her.
Grant, who was six months pregnant with her first child, was laid to rest last Wednesday.
Relatives said Grant was almost out of the burning house when she went back inside to help the child and grandmother. But the roof collapsed.
The three never made it out alive.
The family has been staying at a house owned by the Caratal Roman Catholic Church since the incident.
The house was occupied by 14 people.
Preliminary investigations found the fire started in an electrical outlet inside the bedroom occupied by little Amy Chattergoon.
Amy had shared the bedroom with her father, Arnold Chattergoon, and eight-year-old sister, Arianna. Arnold Chattergoon was at the San Fernando General Hospital with his elder daughter when the incident happened.