A 43-year-old man is currently in police custody following a road traffic accident, which claimed the life of 60-year-old Marlene Pierre-Hunte.
The accident took place around 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday, at the intersection of the Eastern Main Road and the Priority Bus Route in Arouca.
The Express was told that Pierre-Hunte was driving a white Nissan March west along the main road, when upon reaching the intersection, she came into contact with a white Toyota Axio which was being driven by the man.
The accident forced the Axio into a ditch on the southern side of the roadway, while the March remained on the Bus Route.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
People who witnessed the accident notified the police and paramedics.
A team of officers from the Arouca Police Station, led by Sgt Evans, responded, while fire officers, led by Fire Chief Ralph, responded.
The two drivers were both removed from their respective vehicles, and taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. However, Pierre-Hunte, of Maloney Gardens, was pronounced dead at 8.10 a.m. that day.
Based on the impact, it is believed that the Axio was proceeding along the Bus Route at the time of the accident.
The driver did not have a bus route pass in his vehicle, police said.
Additionally, while police were conducting enquiries, it was learnt that the owner of the Axio was unaware that his vehicle had been taken and was being operated by the 43-year-old.
Police also told the Express that while they detected the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath, due to his condition following the accident, he was unable to be administered a breathalyser test.
Blood samples were expected to be taken at the hospital and were to be tested.
Pierre-Hunte’s son, Jamel Jensen Nathaniel Hunte, took to social media following the accident to call on drivers to stop speeding on the nation’s roadways.
“This is really an urge to tell people to take it down on the road. You took a life. My son, my daughter don’t have a grandmother because of you today. (name called) you took the life of an innocent woman going to work. She was on her way to work to make an honest dollar and you...flying up the bus route illegally, killed my mother. I have no special words to say, no words of advice to give this morning, I just needed to put this out here,” Hunte said.
This incident has pushed the number of fatal road traffic accidents up to 55. The comparative for the same period last year was 60.