Hummingbird Medal Gold recipient and beloved marathon runner, Lynette Granny Luces, has died.
She was 93.
Granny Luces was known locally and internationally for her participation in long distance races.
She entered her first marathon at age 55 and never stopped running.
Granny Luces never failed to entertain patrons as she was well loved and had many supporters.
She was an inspiration to many.
Granny Luces was awarded with the Hummingbird Medal Gold in 2013.
She was a mother of 10, grandmother and great grandmother.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar also extending condolences.
She wrote: "I would like to offer sincere condolences to the friends and family of national icon Lynette "Granny" Luces who has passed away leaving a true void in our nation.
There is a saying that "not all heroes wear capes" and Granny Luces proved that to be true with all her heroic performances as a veteran marathoner. Granny Luces ran her first marathon at the young age of 55 and never looked back. Her determination, confidence and grit quickly captured the imagination of the nation. By the time she received the Hummingbird Medal Gold in 2013, ‘Granny’ had long cemented her place as a National Treasure beloved by the entire nation.
Her achievements were nothing short of inspirational. Today, generations of citizens across Trinidad and Tobago can attest to being inspired by Granny Luces as she showed us all how we must always give our best, be our best and strive to be the best, as she was.
Godspeed on your new journey Granny. You have left a legacy which will continue to lead the way for generations to come."