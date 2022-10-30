The grandmother of Member of Parliament Brian Manning, died over the weekend at the age of 105.
Esther Manning was married to the father of deceased and former Prime Minister Patrick Manning.
While she was not Patrick Manning's biological mother, Brian Manning said she was the grandmother he knew as she was a part of his life since he was about three years old.
The elderly Manning who was of the Anglican faith was described by Manning as a disciplinarian. "She always believed that everything had a time and place and she very much believed that God should be at the centre of everyone's lives."
He also said that she ensured that his parents dropped him off to Sunday school every week and would complain to his dad if this was not done.
He said his grandmother was a strong-willed person who was always active in events in church, including managing the choir, or otherwise.
Manning said he last saw his grandmother earlier this year as he stayed away from visiting her during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said when he last saw her, she was in good spirits. Manning said at a point in time, it was thought that her health was waning but she recovered.
Esther Manning died on Saturday at her Cocoyea home. She was found unresponsive by her caregiver.
Manning said his grandmother was very involved in their lives and he will appreciate every lesson she taught him.