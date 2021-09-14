A man called ‘Wong’, of Marabella, will appear virtually before a Magistrate today to answer to a charge of Larceny Trick.
The victim, a 73 year-old woman of Andre Ave, Mootoo Lands, Marabella, reported that during the first week of August, she gave someone the following items of jewellery to have it cleaned - 11 gold cocoa beras valued at $100,000, a pair of gold filigree earrings valued $1,000, a gold slave band flowered pattern valued $20,000, one charm bracelet and one flower charm together valued $60,000, with a total value of $181,000.
Sgt Mohammed, Cpl Mohammed, and detectives from the Marabella and Mon Repos Criminal Investigations Department conducted enquires and arrested the suspect.
PC Acevero charged 'Wong' for the offence of larceny trick.