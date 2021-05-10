The Government via the Ministry of Finance today announced a fiscal support package geared towards easing the social burden on persons who will be directly affected by the recent lockdown measures implemented to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Speaking at a press conference today, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said his ministry has agreed to find the necessary resources to give income support and salary relief grants for the month of May.
“In light of the restriction that have come into force in the month of May, we will provide an income support grant if people are not in the formal system, and a salary relief grant if people are in the formal system, for the same amount as last year, $1,500.
He said $1,500 will be paid to persons who may have lost their employment at the beginning of May while those who may have lost their employment for a week or two, towards the end of May, a grant of $1,000 will be provided.
Stating that the social support is just for the month of May, Imbert said they anticipate that around 20,000 people to be eligible, thus, they anticipate the effort to cost somewhere between $25 and $30 million.
Highlight another support initiative, Imbert said: “The Ministry of Agriculture today started the rollout of an innovative programme, where it is committed to providing 25,000 food baskets in the month of May.”
He noted that in addition to a number of vegetables and provision, the baskets would include two locally processed chickens.
“I am told that today, the programme began to rollout in 18 of the 41 constituencies with some 2,000 families set to receive their food basket today.
He said the target is to deliver 25,000 food basket per constituency in Trinidad and Tobago.
Small and Medium Enterprise loans
Stating that last year the Government introduced Interest free loans with a moratorium of two years to small and medium enterprises, the Finance Minister added that entities accessing these loans would not have to make any payments during the first two years, and then they would only have to pay back principal since the interest would have been absorbed by the Government.
“However, there are certain minimum requirements to get a loan, such as up-to-date financials, tax clearance VAT clearance, national insurance clearance, and regrettably, the vast majority of applicants were unable to satisfy these requirements.
He said the banks even relaxed their requirements to allow for the submission of management account, unaudited financials, and even then some businesses were unable to meet the requirements, which tell us something about the state of small business today.
He added that the Government and small businesses have to work together to get their house in order as It is unacceptable that businesses are operating without financials, but unfortunately, that was the experience.
“We in Trinidad are going to work with the banks since we still have a positive balance for loans to small and medium enterprises of $229m. We’re going to work with the banks and see what adjustments we can make to the programme to make it easier for small businesses to access these loans, and perhaps widen the scope of the things that the money can be spent on, because we limited it to operational expenses.
“There’s no point in having $229m in a bank account, which is for the purpose of guarantee, and people are not accessing the loans. I’m told by the credit union it’s a similar situation where their members are not accessing loans, so I will be speaking to the credit unions as well to see what we can do to relax the conditions.
With respect to the grant programme that National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO) is operating, they will work with NEDCO to see how they can accelerate the distribution of these grants, because of an initial allocation of $35m just about $16m has been accessed.
These grants, Imbert said, are up to $20,000 for small businesses who satisfy the criteria.
“We’re going to work with NEDCO to see how we can encourage micro-entrepreneurs to access these funds. Again, it doesn’t make sense to have this facility available and people are not accessing it.”
Imbert said that in addition to the income and food support that will be provided by the Ministry of Finance for the month of May, they will also be working with the Ministry of Agriculture to fund the Food Basket Programme for the next three months, and probably down to the end of September.