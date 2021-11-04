The body of 27-year-old Jeneka Guerra was discovered this morning in Maracas St Joseph.
The body was found in a shallow grave some 100 feet off the Santa Barbara Road, near a river.
The Express was told that a team of officers supervised by DCP McDonald Jacob, and led by ACP Samroo, ASP Powder, Sgt Wellington, Cpl Dedier, and others, received key intelligence which led them to a Venezuelan man.
The man, when questioned, admitted to having dug a grave in the area.
He then led the police to the scene where Guerra's body was found.
The body was viewed by relatives and positively identified.
However, at the time of its discovery, it was in a state of decomposition, and as a result, police could not definitely state if the body bore any fatal wounds.
A post mortem was therefore ordered.
Despite this, based on key intelligence received, police believe that Guerra was murdered.
Guerra’s handbag was found on Wednesday morning in a forested area off Acono Road, St Joseph, some 12 miles away.